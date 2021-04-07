Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Enjoy Peace & Quiet
Romney - Silver Gap View - Lot 16 - 5.40 acres. Mountain views, wooded. Property at end of cul-de-sac. Electric available. $44,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sun and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 8, 2021 @ 5:09 am
Sun and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 8, 2021 @ 5:09 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.