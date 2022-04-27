West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice UNRESTRICTED building site on over an acre w/public water & electric available, you just need to install the septic. Comes with a 12x24 shed & a prepared 20x50 building site; great views; borders hard cap road. 1.23 AC. $29,900. WVHS2001690
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
