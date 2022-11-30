Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Quiet Serenity
Fort Ashby - Over 50 UNRESTRICTED acres offering a prime parcel with ample road frontage. Navigate this tract with ease via the remnants of an old access road that could easily be improved upon. Multiple beautiful, elevated and secluded build sites. Oak hardwoods with scattered pines. Easy access via US Route 28. $199,900.
