Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Brick Rancher
Romney - 3 BR, 1.5 BA, basement w/2 additional rooms, attached two-car garage, carport and fenced backyard on a large corner lot in Old Sunrise! Kitchen was fully remodeled in 2017 w/ all new cabinetry, counters and appliances and hallway bathroom has new flooring and fixtures. Basement also features extensive upgrades w/new flooring. $319,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.