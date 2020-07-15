West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Farm atop Walker Ridge sandwiched between New Creek Mountain & the Allegheny Front. Cabin sets on the hill w/panoramic views. ATV trails, ponds, springs & 30 AC. of pasture. Frontage on 2 paved roads. Short distance to ski resorts, stocked trout lake & it’s UNRESTRICTED! 221.26 AC. $599,900. WVGT103252
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.