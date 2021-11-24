Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

360 Mountain Views
Shanks - Brick home on 2+ unrestricted acres. Over 2,300 sq. ft. of living space, 4 BRs and 3 full BAs, large kitchen, living room, enclosed porch and main level laundry area. Full unfinished basement with French drains, interior access and exterior access. Full-sized walk in attic area. This home has brand new flooring, carpet, paint and all new HVAC and appliances. $199,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.