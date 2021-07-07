WVHS2000014
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Buy 2 AC. & have access to all of Short Mountain Public Hunting just a short walk away. Relax & harvest your food on the public hunting property. If you want a little more land the lot next to this one is for sale too.     2 AC. $28,000. WVHS2000014

