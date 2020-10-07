West Virginia Land and Home Realty

If you’re looking for a getaway on the river w/turnkey comfort to escape the hustle this could be it. Opportunities like this don’t come around often. River lots sell fast & are scarce. With some TLC this place will come to life again. 1.80 AC. $109,000. WVHS114680
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
