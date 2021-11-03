Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Great Escape/great value
Augusta - 2.18 acres, ready for your build plans. Easy restrictions, mobile/manufactured homes ok. Camping permitted. Lot is level and easy to access. Wooded and close to over 8,000 acre of public hunting at Short Mountain Wildlife Management area. $12,000.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
