Great Escape/great value
Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Great Escape/great value

Augusta - 2.18 acres, ready for your build plans. Easy restrictions, mobile/manufactured homes ok. Camping permitted. Lot is level and easy to access. Wooded and close to over 8,000 acre of public hunting at Short Mountain Wildlife Management area. $12,000.

Craig See

304-813-1092   https://pioneerridgerealty.com

