Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Awesome Property
Levels - 3 BRs, 2 BAs, 20 acres, unrestricted, covered front porch, oversized island in kitchen, large master bedroom with master bath, walk-in closet. One-car garage with interior entrance, mudroom area, laundry room, 2 small decks, small guest house. 2 small barns w/stalls, seasonal stream, fruit trees. $374,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.