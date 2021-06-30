West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Two parcels totaling over 10 AC. w/usable campers & electric on site. Numerous paths & food plots already established for hunting, ATV’s, or hiking. At the end of the road for privacy. Put in a well & septic & live there year-round. 10.93 AC. $60,000. WVHS2000012
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
