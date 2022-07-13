Mike Haywood Group - 800-651-5540

Best Buy On the Market
Wild Wonderful, AWV (Tax Haven of the U.S.) Constructed w/the finest materials and quality craftmanship, this spac 5 br, 4 ba Log Home was custom built w/quality that's totally unparallel in today's market. Interior amenities incl. 17' cath clgs, ceramic tile and h/w fls, open wood beamed clgs, Amish Built 28'x32' det garage with att 14' breezeway. Ext amentities incl. Lifetime metal roof, expansive 12'x30' front porch w/ceramic tile, 2nd flr balcony overlkg a relaxing 20'x40' swimming pool and bathhouse. Add'l feat incl stone f.p., kitchen w/granite counter, formal dining rm, new trane heat pump, cust carpet and full bsmt. This beautiful country estate sets on 11+ priv acres w/ATV, hiking trails and garden, yet only 4 mi from town. When you see everything this gorgeous property has to offer, you'll know why it's the "Absolute best buy on the market". Can you believe r/E Taxes only $838/yr.
Petersburg, WV $595,500.
