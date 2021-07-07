West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Custom Cabin built by owner, shell erected in 2014; the rest just finished, never lived in. Exterior is board & batten hemlock siding w/cedar interior. Located at the end of the road for maximum privacy. Community has its own private river lot on the South Branch of the Potomac. 6.31 AC. $165,000. WVHS2000044
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
