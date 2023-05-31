Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Dream Home
Romney - Located on a quiet tree-lined country road, this single level brick rancher offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. A 2-car attached garage with a bonus 2-car oversized detached garage. Two twin in-line brick fireplaces grace the kitchen and living rooms. The expansive kitchen with solid wood floors, brand new appliances and a stunning brick fireplace. Gorgeous hardwood floors, plush new carpeting, and fresh paint. Ultra efficient, featuring a heat pump with central air conditioning. Situated on a well-proportioned and level lot spanning just under one acre. $279,900.
