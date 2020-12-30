Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Unrestricted 113.53 acres
ROMNEY - Recently surveyed. Towering hardwoods, scattered pines and small stream. Next door to Nathaniel Mountain wildlife area. Old tumbled down hunting camp with well and septic. 2.5 hours from Washington D.C. $289,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.