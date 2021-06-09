West Virginia Land and Home Realty

200 AC. in a hidden, peaceful valley. Bold flowing spring feeds pond & pasture, 13 AC. fenced for livestock. Extremely private, yet decent access, located at dead end of 1.5 mile dirt road. New survey. Farm house used as a hunting camp. Farm, hunt, ATV’s, long range shooting, camp or build. 200.60 AC. $399,900. WVHS115804
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
