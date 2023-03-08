Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Great Property
MAYSVILLE - 8.08 acres. Owner financing - $10,000 down and 5% interest over 72 months. Installed driveway and build site. Easy access from US Route 48. According to the owner this property only has 2 restrictions. - 1. No Livestock 2. No abandoned vehicles. $39,900.
