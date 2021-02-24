WVHS115252
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

4.87 Acres mostly cleared; back of lot has a few trees. Covenants & Restrictions allow horses & other animals. Recent perk test done. Allows double & single wide trailers. Community Lake for fishing. Short distance to stores, banks, restaurants, schools, hospital & Town of Romney. 4.87 AC. $35,000. WVHS115252

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.