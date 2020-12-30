West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Corner lot in nice community, borders community airstrip. Wooded, sloped & you would have a great view with a little clearing. Community has private access to 10,000 AC. Nathaniel Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Close to town & great access. 2.84 AC. $23,500. WVHS114916
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
