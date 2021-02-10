West Virginia Land and Home Realty

This place has it all: woods, water, pasture & views…located near the dead end of a quiet paved country road w/over 1,500 ft. of frontage on Sleepy Creek. 3 Pastures totaling 17 AC. for livestock or crops; 7 AC. is high fenced. Kayak, fish, hunt, shoot & ride ATV’s. 67.07 AC. $399,900. WVMO118006
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
