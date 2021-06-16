Perfect Homestead

BURLINGTON - 4 BRs, 1 BA on 10.48 acres. Located on small knoll overlooking the countryside. Improvements include new metal roof and chimney liner. Stream, pond and 1,200 sf detached garage/workshop. Estate sale being offered strictly as is. $169,500
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.