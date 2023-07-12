West Virginia Land and Home Realty

30 Wooded AC. w/panoramic views of mountain ranges & South Branch river valley; seasonal stream. In the prestigious 6,000 AC. gated community of The Bluffs on the Potomac; w/private common area on the South Branch of the Potomac River for canoe, kayak, tubes, fish & swim. 30.48 AC. $150,000. WVHS2003534
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
