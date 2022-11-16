West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Raised Rancher provides plenty of living space w/26 AC. w/the possibility of 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA, finished rec room w/wood burning fireplace, remodeled master BA, sunporch, 20x26 detached garage & 18x36 in-ground pool. Hunt, ride, shoot or hike. 26.49 AC. $269,900. WVMI2001282
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.