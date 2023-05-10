West Virginia Land and Home Realty

8 gentle AC. private & quiet with great build site on knoll. Mini cabin shell, exterior isn’t too bad but the back porch needs to be torn off. Located Cacapon Mountain Retreat, w/well maintained roads & community access to the Little Cacapon River. Hunt, camp, shoot, ATV’s or build. 7.92 AC. $49,900. WVHS2003278
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.