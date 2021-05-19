Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Land of Freedom
Springfield - 20.17 acres with beautiful mountain views, private, wooded and lots of LEVEL land! Property has a varied topography, with a gentle slope and would make a wonderful spot to build, camp, hunt or just soak in nature. There is an abundance of wildlife and private access to the South Branch of the Potomac River. Just a mere 2 hours from any Washington DC Suburb. $89,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092
