Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Enjoy small town living
ROMNEY - 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage and full unfinished basement. Open floorplan, great room, kitchen, breakfast nook and a sliding glass door. The 2nd floor has an owner’s suite with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a shower and private water closet. The 2nd floor also has 3 additional bedrooms, a laundry closet and a full hall bath. $309,990.
