West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Great lot w/views of mountains & Patterson Creek valley. Power & perked, old logging road provides makeshift driveway; short pull for electric & nice level build site. Gated community w/private common area on the South Branch of the Potomac; Canoe, kayak, tubes, fish, swim & hunt. 20.08 AC. $145,000. WVMI2001820
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
