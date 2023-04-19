West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Located in the gated community of Eagle Mountain; land slopes up the mountain, not terribly steep; old driveway to small clearing, w/minimal work you can pull in a camper & electric is close; old ATV path & plenty of hunting. Close to public access on the Cacapon & Potomac Rivers. 10.48 AC. $45,000. WVHS2003192
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
