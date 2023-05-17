West Virginia Land and Home Realty

UNRESTRICTED lot w/3,000 ft. of frontage on North River at dead end road for privacy. 1940’s home remodeled & modernized in early 2000’s; 24x32 garage/workshop & in-ground pool. Hunt, shoot, ATV’s, fish, swim, livestock, crops, family compound, commercial, campground or develop. 37.53 AC. $475,000. WVHS2003290
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
