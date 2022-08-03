West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Cute Cabin shell framed for 2BR/1BA w/well, septic & electric; on a gorgeous flat lot. Short walk to community beach/common area on Lake Ferndale (50 AC. private stocked lake) & 3 miles to multiple public access areas on the South Branch of the Potomac River. 5.20 AC. $85,000. WVHS2002198
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.