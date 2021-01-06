West Virginia Land and Home Realty

31 Wooded AC. w/access to everything…public access to South Branch of the Potomac River, Nathaniel Mountain Wildlife Management Area (10,000 acres of public hunting land) & tons of ATV trails. Property bounded on one side by huge power line, great spot for 500 yard shooting; build site is away from power line. 31.26 AC. $89,900. WVHD106516
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
