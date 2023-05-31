West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Spacious Rancher w/covered porch, newer roof & newer HVAC system, 30x27 garage/workshop. Located at the end of the road. Private community access to Cacapon River, Edwards Run Wildlife Mgmt. Area (500 AC hunting/ hiking) & 3 AC. stocked community lake to fish & swim! 2.82 AC. $195,000. WVHS2003346
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
