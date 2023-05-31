West Virginia Land and Home Realty
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker 304-813-4858 4wvland@gmail.com www.4wvland.com

Spacious Rancher w/covered porch, newer roof & newer HVAC system, 30x27 garage/workshop. Located at the end of the road. Private community access to Cacapon River, Edwards Run Wildlife Mgmt. Area (500 AC hunting/ hiking) & 3 AC. stocked community lake to fish & swim! 2.82 AC. $195,000. WVHS2003346

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.