West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Beautiful Country Rancher, 3BR/2BA w/full basement for you to finish as you desire (plumbed for bathroom). Nice front porch w/beautiful mountain views. Nearby deeded river access to fish, swim, tube or canoe/kayak. Close to all the conveniences Capon Bridge has to offer. Sold As-Is. .40 AC. $259,900. WVHS2000682
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
