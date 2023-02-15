Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Quiet Country Life
Green Spring - 0.25 acres of unrestricted land. Home is 685 square feet with 1 official bedroom and 1 full bath. There is a bonus bedroom that would be great as a nursery/toddler room, office space or remove the wall for a large master suite. Remodeled with fresh paint, new laminate flooring, trim & fixtures! Full unfinished basement, washer & dryer hook ups and woodstove with pass thru vents for an additional heat source. Close to Ft. Ashby and the North Branch of the Potomac River. $125,000.
