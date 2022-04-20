Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

COUNTRY HOME
KEYSER - Manufactured home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and formal living area. The kitchen, dining room and family room are wide open! The family room features a warm fireplace. Situated on 16.10 acres of prime, unrestricted private property. Jennings Randolph Lake is only 10 minutes away; trout fishing, kayaking and whitewater rafting, on the North Branch of the Potomac River, less than 5 minutes away! $249,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.