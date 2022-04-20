Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

COUNTRY HOME

KEYSER - Manufactured home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and formal living area. The kitchen, dining room and family room are wide open! The family room features a warm fireplace. Situated on 16.10 acres of prime, unrestricted private property. Jennings Randolph Lake is only 10 minutes away; trout fishing, kayaking and whitewater rafting, on the North Branch of the Potomac River, less than 5 minutes away! $249,900.

