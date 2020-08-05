Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Country Estate
ROMNEY - 3,000 sq. ft. brick colonial, 4 BRs, 3.5 BAs, 5.73 unrestricted acres. Private asphalt driveway from a county maintained road and mountain views. Sun room, office, family room with fireplace, living and dining rooms. Recent improvements include a new roof and windows in 2018 and new heat pumps in 2016. Convenient access to the Metro area. $399,900.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
