West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Budget friendly & usable parcel has a gentle slope from the road & covered in hardwoods. Has good access roads & power at the street. Less than 45 minutes from Winchester, VA. You could be the new owner of this piece of the West Virginia Mountains. 2.01 AC. $15,000. WVHS2003206
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
