Quiet Neighborhood
Springfield - Remodeled ranch home, partially finished walk-out basement, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, separate living room and formal dining area with built-in wood cabinets. Situated on 2.42 acres in Deer Ridge Estates. Freshly updated including new carpet, paint, and heat pump and central A/C. Great sized yard space. An extra-large deck off the kitchen. A built in 1-car garage. Pantry with shelving and a chest freezer and full laundry room in the basement. $229,900.
