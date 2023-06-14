5 Wooded AC. w/private build site in the woods w/great mountain views & a little brook. Power & perked; doublewides allowed on permanent foundation; easy access & private; only 1/4 mile off the paved road & easy 25 minute drive to Winchester, VA. 5.06 AC. $35,000. WVHS2003410
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.