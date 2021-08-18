West Virginia Land and Home Realty

WVHS2000150
UNRESTRICTED level lot ready for your mobile/double wide or new home! There was a mobile on the lot that burned; it’s been removed. Per seller, well & septic are in place; health department has no records. Convenient location; only 3/10 mile from Rt. 29/Rt. 127 and only 10 miles from VA line. 2 AC. $39,900. WVHS2000150

