West Virginia Land and Home Realty

UNRESTRICTED level lot ready for your mobile/double wide or new home! There was a mobile on the lot that burned; it’s been removed. Per seller, well & septic are in place; health department has no records. Convenient location; only 3/10 mile from Rt. 29/Rt. 127 and only 10 miles from VA line. 2 AC. $39,900. WVHS2000150
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.