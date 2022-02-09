West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nearly 11 wooded AC. w/incredible mountain views & unique rock outcroppings. Driveway roughed in to building site, power & perked & fiber internet! Camp, hunt or build. Less than 10 minutes from multiple outdoor adventures at Kimsey Run Lake, GW National Forest & Lost River Valley. 10.78 AC. $49,900. WVHD2000570
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
