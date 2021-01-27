Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Commuter Friendly
Augusta - Design the ideal plan to suit your needs on this perfect sized 1.75 acre lot in the beautiful rolling hills of Hampshire County, WV. Unrestricted, public water and a septic system. Only 40 minutes from Winchester, Va. $35,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.