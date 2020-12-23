West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Have some fun in the mountains. Already built-in private road gets you from one end to the other. Hunt or hike, ATV & 4x4 wheel trails run throughout the property. Secluded w/nearby rivers for fishing & canoeing. No time limit to build. 20.30 AC. $54,900. WVHS115126
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.