Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Open Floorplan
Romney - A Gemcraft Homes exclusive! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage and full unfinished basement. Expansive living area featuring a great room, kitchen, and breakfast nook. A wide glass sliding door provides an abundance of natural light. As you climb up the stairs to the second floor you find a generous owner’s suite with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a shower and private water closet. The owner’s suite shares the level with three additional bedrooms, a laundry closet, and a full hall bath. This property is nearing completion! $289,990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.