West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Brick fortress elevated at nearly 1,600 ft. above sea level atop Romney mountain w/awesome panoramic views. 4 Levels w/open floor plan & nearly 2,000 finished sq. ft. Ultimate weekend getaway or full time home. 4.76 AC. $280,000. WVHS115840
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
