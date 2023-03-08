Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Affordable Land
CAPON BRIDGE - 2 acres. Owner financing - $5,000 down and 5% interest over 60 months. Lake access, road frontage & close to the Cacapon River. Enjoy the nearly 400 Acres of public ground of Fort Edwards Run Wildlife Management Area. $19,900.
