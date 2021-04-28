Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Easy rolling 178.60 acres
AUGUSTA - Ideal for farming, equestrian, hunting, shooting or simply just an escape from city life. Completely UNRESTRCITED with excellent road access, year-round streams, and a small pond. A 3 BR, 2 BA home make for a turn-key property. Towering hardwoods, beautiful pines and views as far as you can see. Easy access from the Farm to the Capital in less than 2 hours. $699,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092
