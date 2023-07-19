Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Secluded setting
Augusta - 6.03-acre lot, this property adjoins the 8,000+ acre Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area. As you step inside this attractive home, you’ll be greeted by 1,960 square feet of tastefully designed living space with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, full basement that is predominantly finished. Covered front porch. Easy access to Winchester, VA, you can be to Interstate 81 in just under an hour. $399,900.
