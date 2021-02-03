West Virginia Land and Home Realty

WVHD106572
Cozy Log Cabin conveys turnkey, fully furnished & ready to enjoy. Comprised of 2 adjacent lots, vacant lot has incredible views W/driveway & septic installed at cleared building site W/maximum privacy. Minutes from public access to South Branch of the Potomac River. Hunt, shoot, ATV’s. 40.66 AC. $299,900. WVHD106572

