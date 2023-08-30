Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Coming Soon Countryside Paradise
Wardensville - 3.8-acre lot with no restrictions, 4 BRs and 2 full BAs. Brick fireplace with gas insert. New floors, windows, appliances, furnace and plumbing. Waites Run stream meanders along the south side of the property. Only 400 feet away lies George Washington National Forest. Workshop building on the property and an extra barn/shed. $269,900.
