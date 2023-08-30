Countryside Paradise
Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Coming Soon Countryside Paradise

Wardensville - 3.8-acre lot with no restrictions, 4 BRs and 2 full BAs. Brick fireplace with gas insert. New floors, windows, appliances, furnace and plumbing. Waites Run stream meanders along the south side of the property. Only 400 feet away lies George Washington National Forest. Workshop building on the property and an extra barn/shed. $269,900.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.